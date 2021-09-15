NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner gets equity stake in $1.2 billion investing platform Public.com

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner on the sideline before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

National Football League linebacker Bobby Wagner is now an equity holder in social investing platform Public.com, the parties told CNBC. The Seattle Seahawks star will also advise the firm's program geared to college athletes.

Founded in 2015, Public is an investing platform that allows users to buy shares of stocks and promotes financial literacy and awareness about the stock market. The company said it raised $310 million, and investors include venture capital firms Accel, Greycroft and entertainer Will Smith's Dreamers firm. Public is privately valued at $1.2 billion, according to Pitchbook.

Wagner announced the deal publicly on Wednesday at his weekly news conference. Public also said it will distribute free stock for Wagner's fans who start an account. Terms of Wagner's investment were not made available.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Wagner explained why he invested in the platform. He said he likes "what they are doing, and financial literacy is something that is important to me."

Wagner added: "I want people to understand how money works and how people invest." He then labeled Public a "community – so you can have conversations with people to get their thoughts on why they are investing in certain things."

Public co-CEO Leif Abraham told CNBC the company has more than 1 million users, and it wants to "scale education around the stock market."