GM advising some Bolt EV owners to park 50 feet away from other cars in case of fire

The Vermont State Police released this photo of the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV that caught fire on July 1, 2021 in the driveway of state Rep. Timothy Briglin, a Democrat.

DETROIT – General Motors is advising some Chevrolet Bolt owners to not park their electric cars within 50 feet of other vehicles to reduce the risk of a potential fire spreading to nearby cars and trucks.

The warning follows the Detroit automaker recalling more than 140,000 of the EVs produced since 2016 due to the risk of batteries spontaneously catching fire from "two rare manufacturing defects."

GM has confirmed fires in at least 12 vehicles, but more continue to be reported. At least one of the recalled vehicles reportedly caught fire and spread to a Maserati and Hyundai in Sacramento, California.

The parking advice is being given to customers that call into the company's call center about parking their recalled vehicles in parking lots or structures, according to GM spokesman Dan Flores. That's different from previous warnings involving parking the vehicle outside, not charging it unattended overnight and changing the car's charging settings that were issued to all owners.