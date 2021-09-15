Biden to meet with Sens. Manchin, Sinema as Democrats try to build support for $3.5 trillion bill

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters as he departs the U.S. Capitol after a vote in the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2021.

President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as he tries to nudge the skeptical Democrats to back his sprawling $3.5 trillion economic plan.

The president will speak separately to the centrists Manchin and Sinema, who represent West Virginia and Arizona, respectively. Both lawmakers have criticized the proposed $3.5 trillion price tag, and Manchin has called on party leaders to delay votes on the legislation.

The meetings come at a pivotal point for an agenda that Democrats hope will offer a lifeline to households and stymie Republican efforts to win control of Congress next year. Party leaders gave congressional committees a Wednesday deadline to write their portions of the bill, and they hope to send it to Biden's desk in the coming weeks.

Democrats have to navigate a political maze before they can pass what they call the biggest investment in the social safety net in decades. While the party does not need a GOP vote to approve the bill through budget reconciliation, a single Democratic defection can sink it in the Senate, giving Manchin and Sinema massive leverage to shape the plan.