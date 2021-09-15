UK and Trinidad health officials refute Nicki Minaj's 'false claim' Covid shots cause swollen testicles

Health officials from the U.K. to Trinidad refuted rapper Nicki Minaj's "false claim" that her cousin's friend's testicles swelled after he received the Covid-19 vaccine in her home country of Trinidad. Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the health minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, said Minaj's tweet late Monday to her more than 22 million followers sent the ministry on a wild goose chase trying to track down the poor man she said became impotent and lost his fiancé over the side effects. "Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," Deyalsingh said. "As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down because we take all these claims seriously, whether it's on social media, or mainstream media." Deyalsingh said there hasn't been a single reported case of testicular swelling following Covid vaccine shots in Trinidad and that health officials weren't aware of any cases "anywhere else in the world." The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, islands in the Caribbean, has fully vaccinated about 35% of its population, and is recording an average of about 200 new Covid cases a day, according to Reuters. Several types of vaccines are used in the country, including those made by China's Sinopharm, Astrazeneca and Pfizer. It is unclear which vaccine Minaj's cousin's friend received. The rapper's comments made waves across the world, attracting backlash over Twitter, from media figures, disgruntled fans and government health officials.

Chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a "resounding no" to CNN when asked whether any of the U.S. approved vaccines affected fertility in men or women. "There is no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen, so the answer to your question is no," Fauci said. Health officials in the U.K. criticized Minaj for contributing to growing vaccine hesitancy that has stalled global efforts to immunize enough people to achieve herd immunity against the virus.