SEC whistleblower payouts top $1 billion total as securities watchdog announces near-record award

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 14, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said the total amount of payouts it had made to whistleblowers had topped $1 billion after the financial watchdog issued its second-largest ever award to a person for flagging wrongdoing.

The SEC said one person this week was paid a combined $110 million for information and assistance that led to successful enforcement actions by the SEC and other entities.

About $40 million of that payout was connected to an SEC case, with the remainder from related actions by another, unidentified agency.

That total award was close to the record $114 million award issued last October by the regulator, which began paying bounties to whistleblowers in 2012.

Another individual recently received a $4 million award for whistleblowing, the SEC said, bringing the tally of such payouts this year to more than $500 million.

Earlier this year, the third-biggest whistleblower award, for $50 million, was issued.

The SEC by law does not disclose the identity of whistleblowers or information that could lead to revealing their identity.