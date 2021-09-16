Asia-Pacific shares nudge higher following Wall Street bounce; Australia August jobs data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Thursday morning trade following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.15% while the Topix index gained 0.16%. South Korea's Kospi edged lower, hovering around the flatline. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.24%. Australia's jobs data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 236.82 points to 34,814.39 while the S&P 500 gained 0.85% to 4,480.70. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.82% to 15,161.53. Looking ahead, U.S. jobless claims data is set to be released on Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a total of 320,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended Sept. 11.

