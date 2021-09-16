Asia-Pacific shares nudge higher following Wall Street bounce; Australia August jobs data ahead
- Asia-Pacific stocks nudged higher in Thursday morning trade.
- Australia's jobs data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Thursday morning trade following an overnight bounce on Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.15% while the Topix index gained 0.16%. South Korea's Kospi edged lower, hovering around the flatline.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.24%. Australia's jobs data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 236.82 points to 34,814.39 while the S&P 500 gained 0.85% to 4,480.70. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.82% to 15,161.53.
Looking ahead, U.S. jobless claims data is set to be released on Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a total of 320,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended Sept. 11.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.472 as it struggles to recover after declining from above 92.8 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.40 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7338, still off levels above $0.735 that were seen earlier this week.
Oil prices were lower in Asia's morning trading hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures shed 0.19% to $75.32 per barrel and U.S. crude futures fell 0.14% to $72.51 per barrel.