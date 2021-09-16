European markets head for slightly higher open as global stocks search for direction

LONDON — European stocks are set for a cautiously higher open on Thursday as investors search for direction, monitoring global economic data.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 20 points higher at 7,036, Germany's DAX is expected to add around 32 points to 15,658 and France's CAC 40 is set to climb around 22 points to 6,606, according to IG data.

Markets in Europe are receiving a weak handover from Asia-Pacific, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led the declines among major indexes as casino shares plummeted amid regulatory worries.

Stateside, stock futures were fractionally lower in early premarket trade on Thursday after a rebound on Wall Street as the market tried to avert the seasonally weak September.

U.S. jobless claims data is set to be released on Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a total of 320,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended Sept. 11.

Investors in recent days have been reacting to softer U.S. inflation data, which tempered expectations of imminent tapering of asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, and weak retail sales figures from China, which suggested a slowdown in the global economic recovery.