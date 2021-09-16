Thomas Kurian shows he's not afraid to bench long-timers at Google Cloud as he pursues growth

As a part of a recent reorganization within Google Cloud, CEO Thomas Kurian sidelined multiple tenured company veterans -- one way he's is living up to the company's big expectations when it hired him two years ago.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Kurian, in a recent email to staff, announced a broad reorganization within Google Cloud's engineering units. The shakeup is meant to help Google Cloud continue to grow its market share while streamlining an organization that has ballooned since Kurian took over. The technical unit alone has doubled since he joined, Kurian said in his recent email.

Google still lags behind Amazon and Microsoft in market share, but the recent reorganization and steady gains show why Kurian, an initially unlikely candidate, is doing what Google had hoped.

In the latest re-org, Kurian sidelined several veterans who otherwise may have stayed on board thanks to their tenure. There's a joke among Google employees that longtime middle managers and executives can sit comfortably in their positions for as long as they want despite changing business needs, thanks to the cultural bureaucracy. But in this latest move, Kurian showed he isn't afraid to bench veterans and give others more responsibility.

Kurian removed Eyal Manor, who has been at the company more than 14 years and worked within Cloud for five years. Manor oversaw the competitive product Anthos, which Google hopes will give it an edge against rivals. Manor will look for other areas inside the company to work, Kurian said.

The reorg also effectively sidelines Urs Holzle, who was one of Google's first ten employees and first vice president of engineering, from some of his day-to-day responsibilities in favor of a more strategic role. Holzle recently faced backlash from employees for contradicting his own remote work policies, too.

Kurian also moved to unify Google Cloud's technical teams under Brad Calder, who will take on some of Manor's and Holzle's responsibilities and report directly to Kurian. Calder spent eight years at Microsoft before joining Google Cloud in 2015.