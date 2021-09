A pumpjack operates above an oil well at night in the Bakken Formation on the outskirts of Williston, North Dakota, U.S., on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

There's an old saying in Texas — oil will be found where it was once found before.

Now, some investors are saying the same could be true about investing in oil and gas companies. They are once more able to look to them for cash flow and dividend growth.