The stock market is undergoing a slow motion deterioration with pockets of shares down 20% or more

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The land mines for the markets are becoming more numerous. Seasonal weakness is combining with continuing uncertainty over the impact of the delta variant on consumer behavior, high labor and material costs affecting pricing and delivery of goods, and poor data out of China.

While the S&P 500 is still about 1% from its highs, those land mines are taking their toll on large sectors of the market.

"For the last several months, most stocks have declined more frequently than they have advanced--evidence of a weakening market condition," CFRA's Sam Stovall said in a recent note to clients.

Other strategists have noticed this divergence as well.

"As the equity market reaches new highs, the divergence in the advance-decline line suggests we may be approaching a top," Guggenheim's Scott Minerd said in a recent tweet. "In the past, such divergence has indicated the market is vulnerable to a sell-off."