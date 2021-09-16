Treasury yields rise slightly ahead of jobless claims data

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.306% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added less than a basis point, advancing to 1.871%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The Labor Department is due to release the number of jobless claims filed during the week ended Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a total of 320,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week. The Federal Reserve is monitoring the recovery in the labor market to help decide when it will begin tapering its asset purchases.