Why SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launch is a major milestone for civilian space travel: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com space reporter Michael Sheetz reports from Florida after SpaceX's successful civilian space launch. Plus, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood sells millions in Tesla shares.

SpaceX’s historic Inspiration4 launch reaches orbit successfully carrying private crew

SpaceX launched its Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday evening from NASA's facility in Florida, successfully bringing its all-civilian crew into orbit. The mission is the first private crew launched to orbit by Elon Musk's company and the first time a crew was made up entirely of nonprofessional astronauts. Inspiration4 includes commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, and mission specialist Chris Sembroski. The multiday trip was paid for by Isaacman for an undisclosed amount, with the main goal of the spaceflight to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Cathie Wood takes you behind her daily trading process

Cathie Wood shed light on some of Ark Invest's daily trading strategies. At the annual SALT conference, the hot-handed innovation investor said it's OK to trim your largest winning holdings to raise cash to buy what you feel will be your next big winner, especially when the market is giving you an opportunity to do so. "I am always looking for cash, especially in the flagship fund, which is very concentrated and involves all of our technologies," Wood said. Wood was asked about her sale of Tesla on Thursday. In the ARK Innovation ETF, Wood sold nearly 119,500 shares of Tesla — a position worth roughly $88.8 million — and purchased about 786,500 shares of software company UiPath.

FDA staff declines to take stance on Pfizer’s Covid vaccine booster shots, citing lack of verified data