Estonia president says a lack of ‘special conditions’ for tech giants has allowed local start-ups to thrive

Estonia's tech companies have been able to thrive in the absence of large multinationals like Facebook and Microsoft, the country's president told CNBC.

Home to just over a million people, Estonian founders have produced several tech firms with multibillion-dollar valuations. Skype, which was sold to eBay and then Microsoft, is the most well-known, while others include the recently listed currency exchange app Wise and mobility app Bolt, which is backed by Silicon Valley VC heavyweight Sequoia.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said multinationals have traditionally set up their overseas headquarters in countries with generous tax systems, adding that Estonia has never been a tax haven.

Facebook, Google and Apple all employ thousands of people at their European headquarters in Ireland, where corporation tax is 12.5%. In Estonia, it's 20%. The tech giants also employ thousands of staff across other European countries including the U.K. and Switzerland, but they don't have a significant presence in Estonia.

"Estonia is a country that has never offered special deals or special treatment to any kind of company," Kaljulaid said in an exclusive interview last week. "When I was advising the prime minister 20 years ago, everybody always came and asked what are your special conditions? We said none and I think it has served us right."

She added: "This probably, might be, one of the reasons why Estonia has so many homebred start-ups from which you now see unicorns coming out more often."