Italy makes Covid passports mandatory for all employees

In this photo illustration, a digital "green pass" which certifies immunity or the Covid-19.

LONDON — Italy has become the first European country to make a Covid certificate mandatory for all workers, as countries start to take stronger measures in an effort to boost inoculation rates.

From mid-October, any Italian worker that fails to present a valid certificate will face suspension and could have their pay stopped after five days, the government said on Thursday.

The document, which can be digital or paper, outlines whether a person has been vaccinated, recovered recently from the virus, or tested negative for Covid. It was originally created at the EU level to support intra-European travel, but Italy was among the first countries to also use it as a requirement to enter venues such as museums and gyms.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease and Control, 73.8% of Italians are fully vaccinated against the virus.

However, authorities want to avoid another surge in cases as the winter approaches.