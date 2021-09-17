Here's how to save $500,000 for retirement if you make $35,000 per year, broken down by age

Automatically saving a percentage of your salary can be an easy way to fund your retirement.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings.

Here's a case study.

If you want to retire with $500,000, you'll need to invest about 9% of a salary of $35,000 starting in your 20s. Waiting until you're older will require a larger portion of your pay.

Watch this video to find out how much money you will need to invest to save $500,000 for retirement, broken down by age.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.