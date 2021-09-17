Los Angeles Clippers strike $500 million-plus naming rights deal with financial software company Intuit

The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Friday a sponsorship deal with financial software company Intuit, which will hold title rights to the team's new $1.2 billion arena, scheduled to open in Inglewood in 2024.

The Clippers will call their new complex the Intuit Dome, providing the company with increased brand awareness with signage on and around the 18,000-seat, all-electric arena.

Intuit is a financial management tech company that trades on the Nasdaq and has a $156.4 billion market cap. The company's products include TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks.

Terms of the agreement with the Clippers were not made public, but National Basketball Association sources told CNBC the deal is a 23-year agreement that eclipses $500 million.

By comparison, Chase Bank struck a 20-year, roughly $300 million naming-rights deal with the Golden State Warriors. And Staples paid entertainment firm AEG over $100 million when it struck its naming-rights agreement for the downtown Los Angeles building in 1999. The company renewed the pact in 2009 and now has lifetime rights to the Staples Center, which is currently home to the Lakers and Clippers.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and team president Gillian Zucker gave CNBC and other media a preview of the Intuit Dome on Thursday. The arena will feature a double-sided Halo video board with 44,000-square feet of LED lights, plus technology that allows fans to purchase concessions and automatically be charged without using cash or cards.