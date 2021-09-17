North Carolina judges block voter ID law, saying it discriminates against Black people

North Carolina State University students wait in line to vote in the primaries at Pullen Community Center on March 15, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The North Carolina primaries is the state's first use of the voter ID law, which excludes student ID cards.

A panel of North Carolina judges in split decision Friday blocked the state's voter ID law, saying it discriminated against Black people.

The majority of the three-judge panel said in its opinion that evidence shows the 2018 law "was enacted in part for a discriminatory purpose, and would not have been enacted in its current form but for its tendency to discriminate against African American voters."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.