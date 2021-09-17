Watch as SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew speaks from orbit

[This webcast is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

SpaceX is broadcasting a livestream from orbit on Friday, with the crew of the historic Inspiration4 mission giving an update during their second day in space.

Commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski are orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 585 kilometers (363.5 miles), which is above the International Space Station and the highest altitude humans have traveled in years.

Inspiration4 shared photos from the crew's first day in orbit, giving a first look at how the four passengers were doing and a glimpse at the expansive views of Earth from the spacecraft's "cupola" window.

SpaceX modified the top of Crew Dragon capsule Resilience to add a massive window for the astronauts, replacing the docking hatch that is under the spacecraft's nose cone with the cupola.