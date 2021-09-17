UAE real estate shows signs of recovery as Aldar predicts sales surge

Abu Dhabi's property market is showing signs of steady growth, as the oil rich capital of the United Arab Emirates recovers from the deep blows of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Business in Abu Dhabi and the real estate sector is actually very buoyant," Aldar Properties Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer Greg Fewer told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

"We've just come off a strong second quarter where we announced growth across all our major business lines," Fewer said.

"We're on pace to exceed 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) in sales this year, driven by new launches that we're going to be bringing in the third and fourth quarters."

The latest comments signal a further improvement in the UAE's economy and its often crisis fraught real estate sector. Pandemic related job losses forced nearly 10% of the UAE's expat population to leave, hitting property prices and increasing vacancies last year.