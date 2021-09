A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, August 20, 2021.

The SPAC market is undergoing a drastic shift amid issuance overload and regulatory pressure as 93% of active deals are now trading below their key $10 offer price, according to Goldman Sachs.

However, the Wall Street firm said investors could cherry-pick some winners in the cooling market as the discounted deals create an attractive yield.