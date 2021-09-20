Covid is officially America's deadliest pandemic as U.S. fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates

A woman and child walk through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on September 16, 2021.

Covid-19 is officially the most deadly outbreak in recent American history, surpassing the estimated U.S. fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Reported U.S. deaths due to Covid crossed 675,000 on Monday, and are rising at an average of more than 1,900 fatalities per day, Johns Hopkins data shows. The nation is currently experiencing yet another wave of new infections, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant.

The 1918 flu – which came in three waves, occurring in the spring of 1918, the fall of 1918; and the winter and spring of 1919 – killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. It was considered America's most lethal pandemic in recent history up until now.

"I think we are now pretty well done with historical comparisons," said Dr. Howard Markel, a physician and medical historian at the University of Michigan. He added it is time to stop looking back to 1918 as a guide for how to act in the present and to start thinking forward from 2021.

"This is the pandemic I will be studying and teaching to the next generation of doctors and public-health students," he said.

To be sure, a direct side-by-side comparison of raw numbers for each pandemic doesn't provide all of the contexts, considering the vast technological, medical, social and cultural advances over the past century, Markel and other health experts say.