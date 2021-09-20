Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb says U.S. intelligence agencies should investigate virus outbreaks

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday that U.S. intelligence agencies should be tasked with investigating emerging public health threats overseas to combat future disease outbreaks. Gottlieb, who also sits on Pfizer's board, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the public has lost trust in U.S. health agencies and called for more funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said identifying problematic viruses abroad and equipping the CDC with better crisis mitigation resources would improve the nation's ability to counter any new contagions that arise.

"I think going forward we're not going to just be able to depend on countries voluntarily sharing information," Gottlieb said in an appearance promoting his book, "Uncontrolled Spread." "We're going to have to go in and have the capacity to collect it and to monitor for these things, and that means getting our foreign intelligence services much more engaged in the public health mission globally." World Health Organization officials have said they weren't sure China disclosed all its data on Covid's origins. Gottlieb suggested that countries today are less forthcoming with disease details because they fear being isolated. He noted that the U.S. has avoided bringing intelligence agencies into international public health issues because the CDC worried that "anyone wearing a white coat overseas would be perceived to be a spy."