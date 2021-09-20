A 'perfect storm' is brewing in India's investment scene, says VC investor

Investors are betting on Indian start-ups and taking more risks, thanks in part to improvement in India's infrastructure, according to a venture capitalist. Dealmaking in South Asia's largest economy rose in the first seven months of 2021 as many foreign investors with deep pockets flushed Indian start-ups with fresh funds. "There is a lot of capital flowing into India at this moment," Vaibhav Agrawal, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. As many as 828 venture capital funded deals in India were announced between January and July, with a total disclosed value of $16.9 billion, analytics firm GlobalData said last month. That marked a 40.8% jump in deal value compared with all of 2020.

All of this is creating just the 'perfect storm' that's allowing everyone to take more risks, from early stage investors to late stage. Vaibhav Agrawal Lightspeed Venture Partners

Agrawal said three things were driving capital inflows into the country. First, a noticeable improvement in India's infrastructure has enabled start-ups to create more value and scale up their businesses quicker. He cited India's United Payments Interface (UPI) as an example — it is system created by India's top payments processor, the National Payments Corporation of India, that's used to facilitate digital payment transactions in the country. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which shifted a lot of day-to-day consumption online, from food deliveries to shopping, Agrawal said that many companies are also benefiting from an improved cost of production per unit of goods. "We are just seeing higher order values, for example, in e-commerce, higher frequency of ordering, for example, in food commerce companies," he said. "That is just giving a lot of confidence to investors worldwide."

Zomato food delivery partners is seen on a road in Kolkata , India. Debarchan Chatterjee | NurPhoto | Getty Images