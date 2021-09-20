Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

Demonstrators display a message along the National Mall during an immigrant essential workers rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2021.

Democrats cannot provide a path to citizenship for about 8 million undocumented immigrants as part of their sprawling budget bill, a Senate official ruled late Sunday.

The party hoped the immigration changes would cover Dreamers brought to the U.S. as children, people affected by conflicts or natural disasters in their home countries, farm workers and other essential workers.

The decision from Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough deals a setback to reform advocates who have long pushed for Congress to grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants who live and work in the U.S.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is "deeply disappointed" by the ruling.

"Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days," the New York Democrat said in a statement Sunday.