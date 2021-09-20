End of ‘super profits'? Shares of top medical glove maker fall as Covid-induced demand eases

Shares of Malaysia's Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove maker, have fallen by more than 50% this year as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations worldwide dampened demand for gloves.

"Like in every business, there're always highs and lows. And you cannot expect super profits to continue for a long, long time. So, we're glad that we had a good run last year," Lee Kim Meow, Top Glove's managing director, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

The company on Friday announced a 48% year-on-year drop in net profit to 608 million Malaysian ringgit ($145.11 million) in the June-to-August period. Revenue was around 2.1 billion ringgit, 32% lower than a year ago.

The results "were softer on the back of normalising demand, following mass vaccine rollout on a global scale, leading to lower sales volume and [average selling prices], which were not matched by a corresponding reduction in raw material prices," Top Glove said in its financial statement.