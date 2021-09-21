3 key differences between a Roth 401(k) and a Roth IRA

The Good Brigade | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Roth accounts are after-tax accounts with unique benefits for retirement savers. Namely, investments grow tax-free, and withdrawals aren't subject to tax during one's retirement years. But there are some key differences between Roth savings in a 401(k) plan and in an individual retirement account. Here are some of the biggest.

Contributions

Income

Not everyone can save in a Roth IRA. Investors are ineligible if their annual income exceeds a certain level. By comparison, Roth 401(k) plans don't have any such income limits. (Some workers may not have a Roth 401(k) option available to them, though.)

In 2021, single taxpayers may contribute the maximum amount to a Roth IRA if their income is less than $125,000. They can't contribute at all once their income is $140,000 or more. (Married couples who file a joint tax return can contribute the maximum amount if their income is less than $198,000; they can no longer contribute beyond $208,000.) Regardless of income, workers can roll Roth 401(k) savings to a Roth IRA when they change jobs or retire.

Required minimum distributions