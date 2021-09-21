Uber shares up 6% as it revises its outlook higher

Uber on Tuesday revised its financial outlook for the third quarter, with bookings and adjusted earnings now expected to be better than first reported.

The San Francisco-headquartered firm said in an SEC filing that now expects to report between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion in gross bookings for the current quarter, adjusted from the $22 billion to $24 billion it predicted on its second-quarter earnings call.

Gross bookings for the second quarter came in at $21.5 billion, with mobility accounting for $8.6 billion and food delivery accounting for $12.9 billion.

"They say that crisis breeds opportunity and that's certainly been true of Uber during the last 18 months," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the filing.

Shares of the company were up around 6% in the premarket trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

It also said it now expects adjusted EBITDA (which refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to come in between a loss of $25 million or a profit of $25 million. Uber previously said it expected its adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be better than a loss of $100 million.