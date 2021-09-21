Belarus accused of 'weaponizing' migrants at the EU’s border: Here’s what you need to know

A refugee is seen on 20 August, 2021 in Usnarz Gorny, Poland. Around 32 Afghan citizens are being held in place on the border by Polish border guards and Belarusian forces.

LONDON — European leaders should be paying more attention to Belarus and its weaponization of migrants, political analysts told CNBC, raising concerns over Minsk's close ties with Moscow.

Belarus and the EU have been at loggerheads for some time, in particular after Minsk forced a commercial airplane to land, arresting two political opponents of the regime who were on their way to Lithuania from Greece. Belarus authorities argued it was a security threat that required the landing of the plane.

The 27-member states of the EU stepped up sanctions against Belarus in the wake of the incident, but the tensions between the two sides continue to simmer.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, which share a land border with Belarus, have reported an increasing number of migrants and refugees, notably Iraqi and Afghan citizens, coming from their shared neighbor. Lithuania has started building a fence on its border with Belarus, while Poland has declared a state of emergency.

The three countries have accused Belarus of flying in migrants from the Middle East to then send across their borders.

This is a "real headache for the EU," Bob Deen, senior research fellow at the think tank Clingendael, told CNBC. He added that the Belarus regime "is exploiting a weakness of the EU and weaponizing refugees."