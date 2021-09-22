Asia-Pacific stocks set to slip; investors to watch mainland China markets for reaction to Evergrande crisis

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open, with markets in mainland China returning to trade following holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,755 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,839.71.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a lower start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,225.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,237.80.

Mainland China markets reopen on Wednesday following holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Investors will watch for reaction to the ongoing fallout surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.