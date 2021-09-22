Companies scramble to shift manufacturing out of Covid-crushed Vietnam in time for holidays

Vietnam has "completely collapsed" due to strict Covid mitigation policies, according to Ankiti Bose, co-founder and CEO of Zilingo, a fashion supplier to big brands that sell their products on Amazon and Shopify.

A rising number of Covid infections and low vaccination rates have prompted the Vietnamese government to shut down a number of factories that manufacture apparel and shoes.

"It's really bad timing for Vietnam. The holiday season shipments need to happen right away," Bose told CNBC.

She said clients are seeking to increase their manufacturing footprint in countries beyond Vietnam.

"Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia are all good options," she said. They "are functional at the moment in terms of factory capacity ... so Vietnam could stand to lose a lot in the very short term."

Joyce Chang, global head of research at JPMorgan, said, "Despite a draconian quarantine policy, Vietnam's new cases of Covid-19 remain elevated, and the macroeconomic stress is spreading to the manufacturing sector."

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon said the factory shutdowns have been more significant in the southern part of the country in cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, where a number of footwear and apparel companies manufacture their products.