FDA still silent on Covid booster shots as key CDC panel concludes first day of a two-day meeting

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021.

The Food and Drug Administration still hasn't announced whether it will authorize Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster shots for some Americans even as a key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory group concludes its first day of a two-day meeting on the topic.

Usually, the FDA announces its decision on certain vaccines or drugs before the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices take their turn to meet and issue their own recommendations. The CDC panel is supposed to vote on the booster shots Thursday, but officials said they will postpone that meeting if the FDA's decision isn't announced by the time the committee reconvenes at noon.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday overwhelmingly rejected a plan to distribute the extra shots to Americans 16 and older, before unanimously embracing an alternate plan to give boosters to older Americans and those at a high risk of suffering from severe illness.