Apple's big iPhone update moved the Safari search bar, here's how to change it back

The Safari address bar is on the bottom of the screen in iOS 15.

Apple released iOS 15 this week, which includes lots of new features. But one of the biggest changes is moves the Safari address bar to the bottom of the page, which some people don't like.

The change was one of the software's most controversial features when Apple announced the Safari redesign in June. It turns out a lot of people prefer the address bar where it was, up top, instead of at the bottom of the display.

I'll show you how to change it back.