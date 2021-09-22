Iranian President Raisi lambasts U.S. at first UN speech, Biden proposes compliance to nuclear deal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ripped into the U.S. in his first U.N. speech, castigating it for its sanctions on Iran, its overseas military interventions and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington.

"From the Capitol to Kabul, one clear message was sent to the world: the U.S.' hegemonic system has no credibility, whether inside or outside the country," Raisi said.

The speech, delivered remotely in a pre-recorded video message late Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly, marked a significantly harsher tone than that of Raisi's predecessor Hassan Rouhani, who had aimed for rapprochement of sorts with Washington.

Rouhani lost substantial popularity after the 2015 Iran nuclear deal he negotiated with the Obama administration and other world powers all but collapsed following the Trump administration's withdrawal from it in 2018. That withdrawal was followed by sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran that have crippled its economy and sent its currency to record lows.

The 2015 deal, also known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

"Sanctions are the U.S.' new way of war with the nations of the world," Raisi said in his speech, adding that imposing such penalties during the coronavirus pandemic were "crimes against humanity."