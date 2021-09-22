Netflix buys the entire catalog of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ author Roald Dahl

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka and Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket on the set of the fantasy film 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.'

LONDON — Netflix has acquired the entire catalog of Roald Dahl, the beloved children's author known for works including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda."

The U.S. streaming giant announced Wednesday it has bought the Roald Dahl Story Company, which manages the rights to the British novelist's characters and stories. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways," Netflix said in a tweet, which featured a chocolate bar being unwrapped to reveal a golden ticket, in reference to the book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

It comes three years after Netflix signed a deal to create a slate of new animated productions based on the works of Dahl, including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Matilda" and "The BFG."

Several of Dahl's works have already been adapted into movies that received global acclaim, from 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" starring Gene Wilder to 2009's "Fantastic Mr. Fox." "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a remake of the classic film starring Johnny Depp, was a huge box office success, grossing $475 million.

Netflix, which had already been working on a series based on "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and an adaptation of "Matilda The Musical," said "these projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture — the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action."