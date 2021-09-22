SpaceX research, with Elon Musk as an author, details Covid protections for first astronaut launch

NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 23, 2020.

SpaceX launched people to space for the first time in May 2020, a few months after the Covid pandemic began to spread across the United States, and Elon Musk's company added quarantine precautions to protect NASA's astronauts in the weeks before launch, according to research recently published in an academic journal.

NASA has had its Flight Crew Health Stabilization program in place for decades, which was initially created during the 1960s Gemini missions and matured during the Apollo missions.

SpaceX's Demo-2 launch, carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, was the first time a private company adapted NASA's program for a mission. Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine explained to CNBC in April 2020 some of the measures the agency and company were taking to protect the astronauts. SpaceX launched the pair to the International Space Station on May 30, 2020, and returned them safely on Aug. 2, 2020.

"The commercial implementation of the NASA Health Stabilization Program by SpaceX with adjustments required during the COVID-19 pandemic was a success, with protocols allowing identification and removal of potentially infectious persons from the program," the report said.

The report was published in the July edition of the journal of Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance. Authors of the report featured engineers at SpaceX – including Musk himself – as well as representatives at NASA's Johnson Space Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the schools of medicine at Dartmouth, Stanford, the University of Arizona and more.