Why renters are struggling so much now

Millions of renters are at risk of financial hardship as federal and state relief measures wind down.

That's a new warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which found that the pandemic-era safety net helped renters across the U.S. maintain stability during months of historic unemployment and uncertainty.

Now those protections are running out: The national eviction moratorium is over, few states are still banning the proceedings and the $45 billion in rental assistance allocated by Congress to address the crisis has been painfully slow to reach people.

Around 10.7 million renters remain behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The average debt in Maryland, where nearly 19% of renters are behind, is more than $4,500, according to data provided to CNBC by Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit organization focusing on health and data. The typical balance in California, where 15% of renters are not caught up, is closer to $5,200.

The present troubles for renters are explained in large part by inequities that predate the Covid pandemic, said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Indeed, around half of renters in the U.S. were cost burdened in 2019, meaning close to a third or more of their income went to their rent each month, according to the coalition.

"We have to recognize where we were before the pandemic, which was in the midst of a severe housing affordability crisis," Yentel said.

Financial struggles were more common among renters than homeowners before Covid, the CFPB's report shows.

Renters had an average credit score between 87 points and 106 points lower than homeowners. People who own homes are also less likely to have student loans and auto loans than renters.

Low-income workers, women and people of color are also more likely to rent than own a home.

"Past recessions and depressions have seen communities of color and low-income communities of all races and ethnicities left behind when the broader economy recovers," said Dave Uejio, the CFPB's acting director. "We cannot repeat that history."