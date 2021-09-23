Airbnb says it has doubled the number of Afghan refugees it plans to temporarily house

Airbnb announced Thursday that it is planning to provide temporary housing to an additional 20,000 Afghan refugees, bringing the total number up to 40,000.

Last month, the home-sharing platform's charitable arm pledged to accommodate 20,000 refugees. However, in a new blogpost, Airbnb said it will have "the capacity to go above and beyond" the initial commitment.

"If demand for housing aligns with supply in communities where refugees are resettling, these new resources could help provide housing for an additional 20,000 Afghan refugees," the company said.

The company said the refugee stays are being funded by contributions to Airbnb.org from Airbnb and Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Airbnb has not specified exactly how much the company plans to spend on the commitment or how long refugees are being housed for.

In addition to stays funded by Airbnb.org, the company said 5,000 hosts have offered to provide free and discounted stays to Afghan refugees so far.