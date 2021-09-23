Australia stocks set to open little changed; investors continue watching Evergrande situation

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia looked set to open little changed as investors in Asia-Pacific continue monitoring the situation surrounding China Evergrande Group.

The SPI futures contract was at 7,290.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,296.90.

Questions remain over whether embattled Chinese developer Evergrande will pay the interest due on a dollar-denominated bond on Thursday. Hong Kong markets will resume trading today after a holiday on Wednesday.

Markets in Japan are closed on Thursday.