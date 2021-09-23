Bank of England downgrades growth projections, warns inflation will climb above 4% by year-end

General view of The Royal Exchange, Bank of England and City of London on an overcast day.

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday kept monetary policy unchanged and downgraded economic growth projections for the third quarter of this year.

Policymakers at the BOE voted unanimously to leave its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% and opted to stick to its asset purchase target of £875 billion ($1.2 trillion).

But the case for policy tightening appeared to gain some momentum, as Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden joined Michael Saunders in voting for an early end to the BOE's program of government bond purchases.

The central bank revised down expectations for third-quarter U.K. GDP growth to 2.1%, down from 2.9% at the time of the August report. This downgrade was said to reflect, in part, "the emergence of some supply constraints on output."

The updated forecast would leave third-quarter GDP around 2.5% below the U.K.'s pre-Covid peak.

On inflation, the BOE warned consumer prices were likely to rise to "slightly above" 4% this year, double its target level, owing largely to the deepening energy price shock.

"The material rise in spot and forward wholesale gas prices since the August Report represents an upside risk to the MPC's inflation projection from April 2022," the BOE said in its report.

"Most other indicators of cost pressures have remained elevated. The Committee's central expectation continues to be that current elevated global cost pressures will prove transitory."

The central bank said surging gas prices represent a "significant upside risk" to its inflation forecast, warning inflation could remain above 4% into the second quarter of next year.