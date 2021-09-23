NIH Director Collins calls Israeli Covid booster data 'impressive,' says it shows tenfold reduction in infections

A patient receives his booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during an Oakland County Health Department vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion on August 24, 2021 in Southfield, Michigan.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins called Israel's data on Covid-19 booster shots "impressive," noting that they provided a tenfold reduction in infection for people who received a third dose.

Israel began administering boosters in late July to individuals over 60, giving scientists more time to examine their ability to combat Covid and bolster the waning effectiveness of the initial series of doses. Collins' comments Thursday came just a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for high-risk people, including anyone 65 and older.

"Without tipping my hand too much, I will say the data looks really impressive, that the boosters do in fact provide substantial reduction in infection," Collins said during a discussion on Covid hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Like a tenfold reduction just within 12 days after that booster, and also a reduction in severe illness, which is the thing we're most concerned about."