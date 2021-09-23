Covid vaccines don't increase risk of miscarriage or birth defects, CDC says

Vaccinating against Covid does not increase the risk of miscarriage or birth defects, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at a meeting Wednesday.

The CDC tracked 1,613 pregnant women who received a Covid-19 vaccine, 30% of whom were vaccinated in the second trimester, while the remaining 70% received their inoculations in the third trimester, Dr. Christine Olson, a CDC medical officer, told the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Those participants gave birth to 1,634 live-born infants, including 42 twins.

"We reviewed the currently available registry data and found no evidence of an increase in spontaneous abortion rates, and no evidence of any disproportionate negative infant birth outcomes," Olson said.

The 1,613 participants were part of the CDC's v-safe pregnancy registry, which had 5,096 enrollees as of Sept. 13. The CDC measured that 79.4% of the registry's enrollees were white, 8.4% were Asian, 8.1% were Hispanic and 1.4% were Black. Approximately 65% were between the ages of 25 and 34, while 33% were 35 to 44 years old.

Olson cited a CDC study on Covid vaccine-related miscarriages conducted from Dec. 14 through July 19. The report factored into its findings a 12.8% risk of miscarriage by the 20th week of gestation among 2,456 participants who received Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines while pregnant, which is the normal risk of miscarriage after adjusting for the mom's age.