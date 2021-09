Chinese e-commerce applications in the lead up to the June 18 mid-year shopping festival. Clockwise from top left: Alibaba Group's Taobao, Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Alibaba's Tmall, JD.com and Alibaba's Idle Fish.

China's regulatory clampdown on the technology sector could continue — but Morgan Stanley said there's value in buying some Chinese internet stocks over the next 12 to 18 months.