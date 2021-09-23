Materials pace for worst month since March 2020 — two ways to trade the sector

Materials have made a major reversal this month.

The sector — made up of chemical companies, miners and various construction material manufacturers — has fallen more than 5% in September, on pace for its worst monthly performance since March 2020.

As raw costs continue to rise, there is some hope within the group, which has underperformed the S&P 500 on a relative basis since May, Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

His top pick was the stock of Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer.

"Demand expectations are strong as the world is going to [electric vehicles]," which use lithium in their batteries, Gordon said.

The company told shareholders at its recent investor day that it expected electric vehicle demand to grow tenfold by 2030 and lithium demand to increase at a compounded rate of 30% for the next four years.

"The daily chart looks solid as we've double bounced from about $210," Gordon said. "We also held the 50-day moving average. The relative strength of Albemarle versus S&P has been moving up since July. We sort of leveled off and I'm wondering if we'll have another leg up."