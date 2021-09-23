Southeast Asian economies will recover 'much slower' due to Covid: Asian Development Bank

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asian economies will recover at "a much slower pace" than previously thought due to recurring waves of Covid-19, the Asian Development Bank said Wednesday.

The bank lowered its growth forecast for the region to 3.1% for 2021, from its previous forecast of 4.4%. ADB downgraded economic growth projections for all Southeast Asian economies — except Singapore and the Philippines.

In 2022, ADB expects Southeast Asia to grow by 5%, slightly lower than its previous forecast of 5%.

"This subregion's recovery continues to be curtailed by recurring spikes of COVID-19 cases, resulting in the reimposition of stringent containment measures in some economies," the bank said in an update to its Asian Development Outlook 2021.