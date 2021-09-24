Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start as investors seek clarity on Evergrande situation

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Friday, as investors continue to watch developments surrounding China Evergrande Group.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,200 while its counterpart in Osaka sat at 29,770. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,639.40.

Australian stocks looked set for an opening dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,356.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,370.20.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Chinese authorities have told local officials to prepare for a potential demise of Evergrande. Uncertainty also remains around whether Evergrande will pay the interest that was due Thursday on a dollar-denominated bond.