CDC director defends unusual decision on Pfizer's Covid boosters: 'It was a scientific close call'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky insisted Friday she didn't overrule a vaccine advisory committee by expanding the agency's approval of Pfizer's Covid boosters to include a proposal rejected by the panel.

In an unusual move, Walensky broke from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which voted 9-6 Thursday against authorizing vaccines for those in high-risk transmission environments. Walensky adopted the panel's three other recommendations to distribute third shots to adults with underlying medical conditions and everyone 65 and older. She said the last vote, which clears extra doses for teachers, health workers and other essential employees, was a "scientific close call."

"I want to be very clear that I did not overrule an advisory committee," Walensky said at a White House Covid briefing Friday. "I listened to all of the proceedings of the FDA advisory committee and intently listened to this exceptional group of scientists that publicly and very transparently deliberated for hours over some of these very difficult questions and where the science was."

Walensky's directive aligns closely with the Food and Drug Administration's Wednesday ruling on boosters. That agency similarly bucked advice from its panel of scientific advisors by authorizing the shots for a broader audience than endorsed by its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

"This was a scientific close call," Walensky said, noting the lengthy two-day meeting and robust debate. With a split vote, Walensky said "it was my call to make. If I had been in the room I would have voted yes."

She sought to reassure public confidence by encouraging people to go back and listening to the committee's deliberations. "We did it publicly, we did a transparently and we did it with some of the best scientists in the country," she added.

President Joe Biden said the CDC's recommendation expanded boosters to approximately 60 million Americans – including educators, health-care personnel and supermarket employees – at a briefing Friday morning. The broader booster criteria better protects frontline workers and accounts for disparities in vaccine administration affecting people of color, Walensky said.