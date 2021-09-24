Ex-Theranos lab director testified that company cared more about 'fundraising than patient care'

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans leaves the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse after the delivery of opening arguments in her trial, in San Jose, California, September 8, 2021.

SAN JOSE, CALIF – A former lab director at Theranos testified on Friday that he thought the blood-testing start-up was poised to be the next Apple until he realized that top executives were prioritizing the company's finances and public image over the health of patients.

Adam Rosendorff, who worked at Theranos from 2013 until late 2014, told a jury that he quit in part because then-CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her top lieutenants were pushing him to "vouch for tests that I did not have confidence in."

Rosendorff is a witness for the prosecution in Holmes' criminal trial. Holmes and former Theranos president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have both pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges of wire fraud and conspiracy after the company they led to a $9 billion valuation collapsed beginning in 2015. Balwani will be tried separately.

Rosendorff said he found Theranos through a job posting on LinkedIn. He was interviewed by Holmes, Balwani and Daniel Young, who was vice president.

"I really bought into the idea of laboratory testing being done with a very small finger prick sample," Rosendorff said. "I thought it was going to be the next Apple," he said.