This group is calling for a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to help Social Security recipients

Social Security recipients are expected to get a significant cost-of-living adjustment in 2022.

But the estimated bump of around 6% won't take effect until January, and that could be too little, too late for many retirees living on a fixed income, according to Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League.

The nonpartisan seniors group started a petition this month to lobby Congress for new $1,400 stimulus checks just for seniors.

Check out this video to learn more about why the petition was created.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.