Elon Musk says the chip shortage is a ‘short-term’ problem

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the ongoing semiconductor crisis will be over by next year.

The tech billionaire said he thinks chip shortage is a "short-term" problem as opposed to a long-term one.

"There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built and I think we will have good capacity by next year," Musk said at an Italian tech event that was streamed online Friday.

Musk did not specify which chip plants he was referring to.

Chip heavyweights Intel and TSMC have announced plans to build new plants in the U.S. but they won't come online for several years yet.

Glenn O'Donnell, a vice president research director at advisory firm Forrester, believes the shortage could last until 2023.

"Because demand will remain high and supply will remain constrained, we expect this shortage to last through 2022 and into 2023," he wrote in a blogpost in April.

The global chip shortage has had a major impact on a wide range of industries, but the automotive sector has been particularly badly hit. Big names in the industry such as Ford, Volkswagen and Daimler have all been forced to suspend production at various points and cut their manufacturing targets as a result of a lack of chips.