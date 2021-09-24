The 'Southbound Connect' just made it easier for Chinese investors to buy overseas bonds

A new channel for mainland investors to purchase overseas bonds opened on Friday, even as uncertainty lingered over the fate of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group.

The Southbound Bond Connect is an arrangement that allows institutional investors in mainland China to invest in the Hong Kong bond market "through connection between the Mainland and Hong Kong financial infrastructure services institutions," according to the joint announcement by the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Sept. 15.

HKMA Deputy Chief Executive Edmond Lau described the opening as a "major breakthrough" which completes the two-way opening of China's bond market through Hong Kong.

"I think the biggest benefit would be that it helps significantly enlarge the investor base of our Hong Kong bond market," Lau told CNBC's Emily Tan.

"Mainland investors, they have very high savings rate and they have a need to diversify their risk and asset portfolio and therefore, this is really a good direct and also convenient channel for them to invest into the offshore bond market through Hong Kong," he said.

The Southbound Bond Connect is one of multiple "connect" programs that link the mainland markets with Hong Kong. Other similar programs include the Stock Connect, which allows investors in the mainland to trade some stocks in Hong Kong, while also allowing foreign investors to access Shanghai and Shenzhen listed shares in the mainland.